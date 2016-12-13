WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump announces Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state
Tillerson, a businessman with deep ties to Russia, has come to the fore amid mounting support for a congressional probe into Moscow's alleged interference in the US election.
Trump announces Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state
Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a Russian state honour, the Order of Friendship, on Tillerson in 2013, citing his work &quot;strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday picked Exxon Mobil CEO, Rex Tillerson, for the role of secretary of state.

Tillerson is the head of Exxon Mobil, an energy giant that has business ties to Russia. His nomination for secretary of state could add to concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration intervened in the US presidential elections in favour of Trump.

Trump praised the business leader as a successful international dealmaker who has led a global operation.

"He will be a forceful and clear-eyed advocate for America's vital national interests, and help reverse years of misguided foreign policies and actions that have weakened America's security and standing in the world," Trump said in a statement.

Tillerson said he shared Trump's "vision for restoring the credibility of the United States' foreign relations and advancing our country's national security."

His appointment came after strong contender Mitt Romney confirmed that he was out.

Tillerson's experience in diplomacy stems from making deals with foreign countries for the world's largest energy company, although questions have been raised about the oil executive's relations with Russia.

The 64-year-old Texan was backed by several Republican establishment figures including former Secretary of State James Baker, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us