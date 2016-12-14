WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes erupt as evacuation of Aleppo is delayed
The Syrian regime shelled eastern Aleppo on Wednesday. Turkey has accused Assad forces and their allies of hampering the ceasefire deal.
Clashes erupt as evacuation of Aleppo is delayed
The ceasefire deal was reached late on Tuesday after negotiations between Turkey and Russia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

The planned evacuation of rebel districts of Aleppo stalled on Wednesday as air strikes and heavy shelling hit the city and Iran put new conditions on the deal.

Iran, a key backer of the Syrian regime, wants a simultaneous evacuation of wounded from the villages of Foua and Kefraya that are besieged by rebels, according to opposition and UN sources.

The Syria regime resumed shelling opposition-held parts of eastern Aleppo early on Wednesday, ending several hours of relative calm after a deal to evacuate civilians and rebels was announced.

"This morning regime forces fired at least 14 shells onto the area held by the rebels for the first time since Tuesday," said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkey accused the Assad regime and its allies of hampering the implementation of the deal.

"We now see that the (Syrian) regime and some separate groups are trying to prevent this (agreement)," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters. "The evacuation could not take place in the full sense."

Turkey brokered the ceasefire deal with Russia late on Tuesday. The deal followed reports that regime forces and its militia allies had slaughtered 82 civilians, including women and children, in the days before Tuesday's pause of hostilities in eastern Aleppo.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has this story about the plight of civilians still in Aleppo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us