Growing Pains actor Alan Thicke dies aged 69
The Canadian actor best known for his role in the 1980s sitcom died of a heart attack in Burbank, California.
Alan Thicke in recent years appeared in TV series How I met Your Mother and Fuller House, a remake of the 1990s family sitcom Full House. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

Alan Thicke, the Canadian actor best known for his leading role in the 1980s TV series Growing Pains, has died, a source close to the family said on Tuesday.

Thicke played the father, Jason Seaver, on the popular family sitcom which ran on American network ABC from 1985 to 1992.

The show was followed by TV movies Growing Pains Movie in 2000 and Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers in 2004.

He also had a successful career as a TV theme song composer. He has been credited for, alongside his then-wife Gloria Loring, for writing the theme for Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life.

More recently Thicke was in the cast of Fuller House, a remake of the popular 1990s sitcom Full House.

Thicke was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2013. He was married three times and leaves behind three kids. His son Robin Thicke is a famous American producer, singer and songwriter.

SOURCE:TRT World
