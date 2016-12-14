President-elect Donald Trump used social media platform Twitter during the US presidential election to stir controversy and convey his message to voters.

Despite his apparent contempt for mainstream media outlets such as CNN, NBC and The New York Times, the president-elect has used, and continues to use, his Twitter account to dominate headlines and the news cycle through controversial statements and bold promises.

But as Trump prepares to enter the White House, questions are being raised as to whether Twitter is an appropriate medium for Trump's behavior and whether his constant tweeting might pose a security risk.

TRT World 's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from New York.