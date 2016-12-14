WORLD
2 MIN READ
France extends state of emergency
France's National Assembly voted for the extension. The Senate is expected to approve the extraordinary security measures on Thursday.
France extends state of emergency
The French Parliament voted to extend the state of emergency for a fifth time on Wednesday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

France's National Assembly voted early on Wednesday to extend the nation's state of emergency until July 15, 2017.

The extension, which will give the country its longest uninterrupted state of emergency since the Algerian War in the 1960s, will span the French presidential election in April and general elections next June.

"The persistence of the terrorist threat makes this extension indispensable," Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday, ahead of the vote.

The bill passed by 288 votes to 32.

France's upper house will consider on Thursday the extension which gives police extended powers to search and arrest.

The socialist government declared the state of emergency in November last year after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people and wounded hundreds in gun and bomb attacks on public places in and around Paris.

France has extended the state of emergency four times. Right groups have raised concerns over each extension and urged suspension of the extraordinary measures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us