France's National Assembly voted early on Wednesday to extend the nation's state of emergency until July 15, 2017.

The extension, which will give the country its longest uninterrupted state of emergency since the Algerian War in the 1960s, will span the French presidential election in April and general elections next June.

"The persistence of the terrorist threat makes this extension indispensable," Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday, ahead of the vote.

The bill passed by 288 votes to 32.

France's upper house will consider on Thursday the extension which gives police extended powers to search and arrest.

The socialist government declared the state of emergency in November last year after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people and wounded hundreds in gun and bomb attacks on public places in and around Paris.

France has extended the state of emergency four times. Right groups have raised concerns over each extension and urged suspension of the extraordinary measures.