Battle with Daesh causes economic crisis in Mosul
Living in Mosul is risky. So is doing business.
Thousands of people are out of work in northern Iraq because of shut factories due to the ongoing battle against Daesh. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2016

Daesh is killing civilians in northern Iraq. And the reality is, the terrorist group is also bad for business. Factories have shut down in areas controlled by the militants, and the regional economy has suffered.

Mosul, once known as the "bread basket" of Iraq because of its food production, is in ruins. Daesh has looted factories and launched rocket attacks from them.

Now, as Iraqi forces and their allies wrest back control of the city, entrepreneurs are calling for international support to get business going again.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
