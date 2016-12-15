WORLD
Putin to meet with Japan's Abe to discuss disputed islands
Increased Japanese investment in Russia is also likely to be on the table at the meeting.
Policemen patrol near the venue of the Japan-Russia summit meeting in Nagato, Japan, on December 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in Tokyo on Thursday to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss boosting economic cooperation and the long-running dispute over the Kuril Islands.

The island chain was seized by Russia from Japan at the end of World War II, but Japan has so far refused to recognise Russian sovereignty over many of the islands. As Russia – suffering from an economic crisis – seeks all the investment it can get, progress towards a resolution may be on the cards.

TRT World'sMayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo.

