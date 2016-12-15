WORLD
Germany sending back Afghan refugees
The German government claims parts of Afghanistan are safe enough for some refugees to live in, even though the country has been torn apart by war for decades.
Around 12,000 Afghan asylum seekers could face being deported from Germany. Here a demonstrator holds a sign reading &quot;It's not a safe country, no to deportation.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

Protests have been taking place outside Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel's office in Berlin, calling on her to scrap her government's plans to deport some Afghan refugees.

A group of 38 Afghans arrived in Kabul from Germany on Thursday, the first to be deported under an agreement reached between the two countries this year.

In the words of Afghan community leader Sabour Zamani, "They fled from terror, they fled from death." But will the pleas of Afghans in Germany fall on deaf ears?

TRT World'sIra Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
