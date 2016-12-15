WORLD
1 MIN READ
People across the world show solidarity with Aleppo civilians
Hundreds of demonstrators in Paris try to shine a light on the suffering of civilians still trapped in Syrian city.
People across the world show solidarity with Aleppo civilians
People gather during a protest to show solidarity with the residents of Aleppo and against Assad regime forces, in Rabat December 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

People all around the world have been showing their support for those still trapped in eastern Aleppo.

Demonstrations have been held across the world to show solidarity with civilians in Aleppo and to protest against Russia and Iran, Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's main allies.

"This massacre is carried out by Iran, a country said to be Muslim. Tonight we are here at the Iranian consulate to protest this," said Erdem Bas, a protester in front of Iran's diplomatic mission in Istanbul.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us