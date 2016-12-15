WORLD
2 MIN READ
US think tank says China has militarised South China Sea islands
China's defence ministry says deployment of defensive military equipment on the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea is legitimate and lawful.
US think tank says China has militarised South China Sea islands
A satellite image shows what CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative says appears to be anti-aircraft guns and what are likely to be close-in weapons systems on the artificial island Subi Reef in the South China Sea, December 13, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

China appears to have installed weapons on artificial islands in the South China Sea. A US think tank has published images which appear to show anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems on the islands.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative has been monitoring the developments for six months. Beijing previously said it had no intention to militarise the territory.

China's deployment of what it called "defensive" military equipment on the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea was "legitimate and lawful," its defence ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the deployment of weapons had "nothing to do with militarisation."

The dispute over the South China Sea is decades old. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei all claim parts of the region, which spans almost 3.5 million square kilometres.

In July, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that there was no legal basis for China's claims to nearly all of the South China Sea, a verdict Beijing dismissed.

TRT World's Dan Epstein has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us