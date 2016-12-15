China appears to have installed weapons on artificial islands in the South China Sea. A US think tank has published images which appear to show anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems on the islands.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative has been monitoring the developments for six months. Beijing previously said it had no intention to militarise the territory.

China's deployment of what it called "defensive" military equipment on the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea was "legitimate and lawful," its defence ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the deployment of weapons had "nothing to do with militarisation."

The dispute over the South China Sea is decades old. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei all claim parts of the region, which spans almost 3.5 million square kilometres.

In July, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that there was no legal basis for China's claims to nearly all of the South China Sea, a verdict Beijing dismissed.

TRT World's Dan Epstein has more.