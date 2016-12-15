WORLD
Egypt says traces of explosives found on some EgyptAir crash victims
New findings will lead to a criminal investigation over the crash of Flight MS804.
People light candles during a vigil for the victims of EgyptAir flight MS804, at the Cairo Opera house in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2016

The Egyptian Aviation Investigation Committee on Thursday said it found traces of explosives on the remains of victims from EgyptAir Flight MS804, which crashed in the Mediterranean Sea in May.

A criminal investigation will now begin into the crash that killed all 66 people on board, Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said. The EgyptAir crash came just seven months after a Russian passenger plane was blown up over the Sinai Peninsula in an attack claimed by Daesh.

French investigators earlier said that they had found trace levels of the explosive material TNT on the plane's debris but were prevented from further examining it, according to a report in the Paris newspaper Le Figaro. Egyptian officials denied that claim.

Audio from the flight recorder of the downed aircraft mentions a fire on board in its final moments, and an earlier analysis of the plane's flight data recorder showed there had been smoke in the lavatory and avionics bay.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
