The European Union offered Niger 610 million euros ($635 million) on Thursday to curtail migration from Africa through the Mediterranean to Europe and said it was seeking more such money-for-migration deals ahead.

It's a move to block the flow of refugees to Europe as Niger is a transit location for many people attempting to travel to Europe through Libya. Nearly one and a half million refugees have arrived in almost two years.

The EU has already made similar offers to Senegal, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Mali, as well as Afghanistan, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey, among others.

On Thursday, EU leaders agreed in Brussels they would seek to engage more African countries in such collaboration.

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports.