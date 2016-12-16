Police in Turkey have identified a suicide bomber who blew himself up outside Besiktas football stadium last week that killed 44 people and injured dozens of others.

Istanbul's anti-terror police said the suicide bomber was 20-year-old Burak Yavuz from the Turkish city of Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

On Saturday night, a car bomb exploded outside the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul's Besiktas district, followed within a minute by a suicide bomb attack in an adjacent park.

TAK, an offshoot of the PKK terror group, claimed responsibility for the attacks. It had also claimed responsibility for a number of other attacks in Turkey this year, including two bombings in Ankara in February and March which combined killed at least 67 people.