TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's police identify suicide bomber in Istanbul terror attack
Twenty-year-old Burak Yavuz carried out suicide bombing, Istanbul police say.
Turkey's police identify suicide bomber in Istanbul terror attack
Representatives of foreign missions hold wreaths at the scene of blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

Police in Turkey have identified a suicide bomber who blew himself up outside Besiktas football stadium last week that killed 44 people and injured dozens of others.

Istanbul's anti-terror police said the suicide bomber was 20-year-old Burak Yavuz from the Turkish city of Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

On Saturday night, a car bomb exploded outside the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul's Besiktas district, followed within a minute by a suicide bomb attack in an adjacent park.

TAK, an offshoot of the PKK terror group, claimed responsibility for the attacks. It had also claimed responsibility for a number of other attacks in Turkey this year, including two bombings in Ankara in February and March which combined killed at least 67 people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us