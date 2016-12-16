WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia & Turkey to launch talks for a nationwide ceasefire in Syria
The talks are expected to complement the UN-brokered discussions that have been taking place in Geneva.
While Russia supports the Assad regime, Turkey backs Syria's opposition. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to broker a new round of peace talks on Syria to create a nationwide ceasefire.

Putin's announcement came on the second day of evacuations of civilians from the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo, where Russia is backing Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad against the opposition.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that talks were being planned in conjunction with Russia to bring together the Syrian opposition and representatives of the regime.

"We want a ceasefire to be implemented throughout Syria. We want all sieges to be lifted in Syria. After a ceasefire, talks should start immediately so that a permanent solution can be found," Cavusoglu said.

The talks are expected to take place in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, and complement the UN-brokered discussions in Geneva.

TRT World'sJulia Lyubova has more from Moscow.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
