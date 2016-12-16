United States President Barack Obama on Friday said that he would take action against Russia for intervening in the US presidential election.

Obama, speaking to National Public Radio, stated that the US would act at a time and place of its own choosing.

He says he has made Russian President Vladimir Putin aware of his feelings.

Earlier, the White House suggested that Putin personally authorised cyber attacks during the November polling.

US intelligence agencies also concluded that Russia tried to influence the election by hacking people and institutions, including Democratic Party bodies.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick has more from New York on this story.