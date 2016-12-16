The ongoing civil war in Syria dominated discussions on Thursday at the EU Summit in Brussels. The European leaders slammed Assad and his allies including Russia for the atrocities in Syria, especially Aleppo. They called for an effective ceasefire in the northern city. However, they stopped short of threatening action against the regime and its allies.

The summit also discussed refugees, migration, relations with Turkey, relations with Russia over Ukraine, and the complications of Brexit.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more from the Belgian capital.