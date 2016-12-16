WORLD
US and KRG ask PKK to leave northern Iraqi town of Sinjar
US State Department spokesman John Kirby says the terror group PKK should not have a role in Sinjar.
An Iraqi fighter looks on as smoke billows during an operation in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on November 12, 2015. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

The United States and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq on Thursday asked the PKK terrorist group to leave the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar.

The KRG's Prime Minister Nechervan Barzani said, "Our Syrian Kurdish brothers helped us about Sinjar and we thanked them. But the PKK should not stay there. They are the source of destabilisation in the region."

​US State Department spokesman John Kirby said, "the PKK should have no role in Sinjar."

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more details from Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
