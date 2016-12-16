The United States and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq on Thursday asked the PKK terrorist group to leave the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar.

The KRG's Prime Minister Nechervan Barzani said, "Our Syrian Kurdish brothers helped us about Sinjar and we thanked them. But the PKK should not stay there. They are the source of destabilisation in the region."

​US State Department spokesman John Kirby said, "the PKK should have no role in Sinjar."

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more details from Iraq.