WORLD
1 MIN READ
Obama discusses Aleppo during final address of 2016
US President Barack Obama gives his last press conference of 2016. His last day in the White House as president will be on January 20, 2017.
Obama discusses Aleppo during final address of 2016
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

United States President Barack Obama has slammed Syria's regime leader Bashar Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, for the carnage in Aleppo.

During his last press conference of the year at the White House in Washington DC on Friday, Obama laid the blame of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Syria squarely at the feet of Assad.

Obama said that the "world is united in horror" at the assault on Aleppo.

"Russia and the Syrian regime have blood on their hands."

During his final presser, he touted his achievements and addressed ongoing challenges.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse is Washington DC with the latest.

Obama will leave his office on January 20, 2017.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us