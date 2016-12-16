United States President Barack Obama has slammed Syria's regime leader Bashar Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, for the carnage in Aleppo.

During his last press conference of the year at the White House in Washington DC on Friday, Obama laid the blame of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Syria squarely at the feet of Assad.

Obama said that the "world is united in horror" at the assault on Aleppo.

"Russia and the Syrian regime have blood on their hands."

During his final presser, he touted his achievements and addressed ongoing challenges.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse is Washington DC with the latest.

Obama will leave his office on January 20, 2017.