The United Nations envoy for Syria has said 50,000 people still remain in east Aleppo and they could be transported from the area in the next three days.

International relief agencies say most of the people need urgent medical help.

United States Secretary of State John Kerry addressed the desperate situation in Aleppo and laid the blame squarely at the feet of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Kerry said if the regime and its allies do not return to the negotiating table, the bloodshed would only spread.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has been following developments from the Turkish town of Gaziantep, on the border with Syria.