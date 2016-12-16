WORLD
Around 8,500 civilians evacuated from Aleppo
At least 50 wounded civilians have been transferred from Aleppo to Turkey, where they will receive treatment at Reyhanli District's State Hospital near the Syria-Turkey border in Hatay province.
Wounded Syrians, who were evacuated from rebel-held neighbourhoods in the embattled city of Aleppo, sit in a Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulance on their arrival in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, west of the city on December 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
December 16, 2016

The evacuation of rebel fighters and civilians from the last rebel-held areas of Syria's Aleppo has been suspended. But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said around 8,500 people had left the city by mid-morning on Friday.

At least 50 injured, who were evacuated from Aleppo, were ferried into Turkey, the Turkish Red Crescent said on Friday. Most of the injured will receive treatment at the State Hospital in the Reyhanli district of Hatay province.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the next stage in ending Syria's bloody civil war will be getting all sides to agree to a nationwide ceasefire.

"We are actively negotiating with members of the armed opposition, with the mediation of Turkey," Putin said during an official visit to Japan. He added that the parties are proposing fresh peace talks, possibly in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana.

