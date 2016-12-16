The evacuation of rebel fighters and civilians from the last rebel-held areas of Syria's Aleppo has been suspended. But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said around 8,500 people had left the city by mid-morning on Friday.

At least 50 injured, who were evacuated from Aleppo, were ferried into Turkey, the Turkish Red Crescent said on Friday. Most of the injured will receive treatment at the State Hospital in the Reyhanli district of Hatay province.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the next stage in ending Syria's bloody civil war will be getting all sides to agree to a nationwide ceasefire.

"We are actively negotiating with members of the armed opposition, with the mediation of Turkey," Putin said during an official visit to Japan. He added that the parties are proposing fresh peace talks, possibly in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana.