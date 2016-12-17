WORLD
Civilians left stranded in Aleppo after evacuations halted
At least 40,000 civilians have been left trapped in eastern Aleppo as the opposition and the Syrian regime forces which include Russia and Iranian-backed shia militia, are blaming each other for breaching a ceasefire deal.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA and distributed by AP, Syrians gather near a green regime bus used to evacuate people from eastern Aleppo, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2016

The evacuation of civilians from the last opposition-held areas of Aleppo was suspended on Friday after Iran-backed militias demanded that the wounded should also be brought out of two Shia villages under siege by rebel fighters.

The opposition and the Syrian regime forces which include Russia and Iranian-backed shia militia, are now blaming each other for breaching the deal.

At least 40,000 civilians are waiting to be let out of the area while almost 6,000 have already fled.

A rebel source said "ex-Nusra Front" militants, who are part of the opposition, have yet to agree to the evacuation of wounded from Foua and Kefraya.

On Friday afternoon, a convoy taking evacuees out headed back to the rebel-held enclave.

France has submitted a plan to the United Nations that would allow international observers to monitor the evacuation.

A vote is expected over the weekend.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan and Abubakr Al Shamahi have the latest developments.

SOURCE:TRT World
