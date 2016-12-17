WORLD
2 MIN READ
What has Hezbollah's role been in Syria?
Hezbollah initially claimed it was in Syria to protect Shia holy shrines and Lebanese villages on the border, but later began to fight on behalf of the Assad regime when the latter began to lose ground.
What has Hezbollah's role been in Syria?
Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah has supported the Syrian regime in its fight against the opposition since 2012. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2016

The Syrian regime has retaken Aleppo from rebels. But it wasn't without help from Russia and Shia militias backed by Iran, such as the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has supported the regime since 2012. In the beginning, they argued that they were in Syria to protect Shia holy shrines and Lebanese villages on the border.

However, after the regime began to lose ground, Hezbollah began fighting on its behalf. Later, the militia's intervention extended to Sunni areas such as in Aleppo.

Hezbollah is using weapons, that were meant to be turned in to the state after the end of the civil war in Lebanon, for its own political interests in Syria instead of the stated use of resisting Israel.

TRT World's Abir Ahmar reports from the Lebanese capital Beirut.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us