Indonesian air force plane crashes in Papua, killing 13
Rescuers rushed to the scene following the incident and removed bodies of victims.
The Hercules C130 plane had taken off from the city of Timika before crashing near its destination of Wamena. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2016

An Indonesian air force transport plane crashed into a mountain killing 13 people on board during a training exercise in the remote region of Papua, search and rescue officials said on Sunday.

The Hercules C-130 plane took off from the city of Timika at 5:35 am local time and crashed about four minutes before it was scheduled to land in the town of Wamena. Papua is the western half of the island of Papua-New Guinea.

Rescuers rushed to the scene immediately and removed 13 bodies from the debris, according to the Indonesian air force.

Air transport is commonly used in the remote and mountainous Papua, Indonesia's easternmost province, where land travel is often impossible.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised a review of the country's aging air force fleet last year after a military transport plane crashed, killing more than 100 people.

TRT World reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
