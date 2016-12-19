Once home to 100,000 people, the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa, near Mosul, is now in ruins. It will take a lot of work before it resembles its former self, and some scars will never heal.

Still, a few residents of the town have returned, despite the lack of electricity and the danger posed by explosive traps left be departing Daesh after their defeat.

"My home is my life. My home is my stability, my security," said one of the returning residents.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has this story from Bashiqa.