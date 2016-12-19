WORLD
1 MIN READ
Families return to Bashiqa after Daesh defeat
The Iraqi town was the focus of intense fighting between Kurdish peshmerga forces and Daesh. With Daesh driven out, some residents are returning.
Families return to Bashiqa after Daesh defeat
While thousands of residents will have to wait to return home, some people have managed to go back to areas that have been recaptured. Here Iraqis inspect their destroyed house in Bashiqa. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2016

Once home to 100,000 people, the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa, near Mosul, is now in ruins. It will take a lot of work before it resembles its former self, and some scars will never heal.

Still, a few residents of the town have returned, despite the lack of electricity and the danger posed by explosive traps left be departing Daesh after their defeat.

"My home is my life. My home is my stability, my security," said one of the returning residents.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has this story from Bashiqa.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us