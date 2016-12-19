WORLD
Zurich mosque attacker found dead
The man had stormed into a mosque in the Swiss city and opened fire on people praying inside on Monday.
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2016

A man who shot and injured three people at a Zurich mosque on Monday is dead, police said on Tuesday.

Zurich police confirmed that the assailant's body was found near the scene.

The man had stormed into a mosque in the Swiss city and opened fire on people praying inside on Monday.

Three people aged 30, 35 and 56 were injured, two of them seriously.

Police said they had collected evidence inside the building and could not further comment on the motive or the suspect's background.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
