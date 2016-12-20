TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Gulen terror group behind Russian envoy's murder, Turkey tells US
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells US Secretary of State John Kerry that FETO is behind the murder.
Gulen terror group behind Russian envoy's murder, Turkey tells US
The body of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was flown back to Moscow following the fatal shooting. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

Turkey has told the United States on Tuesday that the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was behind the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "Turkey and Russia know that behind the attack ... there is FETO."

Ankara accuses US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his group FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the democratic government through infiltrating Turkish government institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming a "parallel state."

Meanwhile, the body of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov has been flown back to Moscow. He was killed by a gunman in Ankara on Monday evening.

The Kremlin has sent a team of experts to Turkey to help with the investigation. Both sides have called the attack an act of terrorism, designed to disrupt relations between the two countries.

TRT World 's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us