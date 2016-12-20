TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
World condemns assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Leaders uniformly denounced the shooting of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
World condemns assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov (R) accompanies Russian President Vladimir Putin at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

The international community condemned the assassination of Russia's Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, at an art gallery in Ankara on Monday evening.

An off-duty policeman shot Karlov multiple times as the ambassador spoke at the opening of a photo exhibition.

Karlov was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Turkish special forces shot the assailant dead at the scene.

The exhibition, titled "From Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, from the eyes of travellers," featured photos from Russia's westernmost Baltic region to the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the east.

Political leaders from around the world have condemned the attack.

US Secretary of State John Kerry called it an "act of violence."

US President-elect Donald Trump also condemned the attack.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his condolences.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called it "a cowardly attack."

French President Francois Hollande condemned the attack "with force."

Social media was abuzz after the assassination.

Here are some other reactions from Twitter:

SOURCE:TRT World
