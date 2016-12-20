TÜRKİYE
US diplomatic missions in Turkey suspend operations after shooting
A gunman fired his weapon into the air near the US embassy in Ankara on Monday, hours after Russia's ambassador was shot dead at a nearby art gallery in the Turkish capital.
Enhanced security measures have been implemented around the area. Photo: US embassy in Ankara, December 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

The United States Embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana closed for normal operations on Tuesday after a man approached the embassy and discharged a firearm.

Authorities said the man fired eight to nine times into the air with a rifle he had concealed in his coat. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The assailant, identified as Sahin S. by authorities, was taken into custody. Police said they had stepped up security in the area.

The incident came few hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was assassinated at a nearby art gallery in the capital by an off-duty Turkish police officer, who was then shot by security forces.

Iran also announced that it would suspend normal operations on Tuesday at its consulates in the Turkish cities of Istanbul, Trabzon and Erzurum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
