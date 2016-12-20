The United States Embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana closed for normal operations on Tuesday after a man approached the embassy and discharged a firearm.

Authorities said the man fired eight to nine times into the air with a rifle he had concealed in his coat. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The assailant, identified as Sahin S. by authorities, was taken into custody. Police said they had stepped up security in the area.

The incident came few hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was assassinated at a nearby art gallery in the capital by an off-duty Turkish police officer, who was then shot by security forces.

Iran also announced that it would suspend normal operations on Tuesday at its consulates in the Turkish cities of Istanbul, Trabzon and Erzurum.