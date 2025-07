Vigilante groups in northeast Nigeria have been fighting against the Boko Haram militant group since 2013.

The groups, which are mostly made up of community members and hunters, have been credited with pushing back Boko Haram from territories it had captured. However, questions have been raised about what will become of armed vigilantes after Boko Haram is defeated.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah reports from Nigeria's north-eastern town of Gombi.