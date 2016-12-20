WORLD
Russian FM says Aleppo evacuation will be completed in days
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia, Turkey, and Iran will act as guarantors in a peace deal between the Syrian regime and the opposition.
The International Committee of the Red Cross says thousands of people have been waiting to be bused out from eastern Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

The evacuation of civilians from the Syrian city of Aleppo could be finished within two days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after meeting his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Moscow.

Lavrov told reporters the three ministers have signed a joint statement which says that Russia, Turkey and Iran "express their willingness to help the Syrian regime and the opposition draft an agreement and act as its guarantors," and that the countries will support the principle of Syria's territorial integrity.

The meeting in Moscow went ahead with talks despite the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey in Ankara on Monday. The gunman, who was identified as an off-duty police officer shouted, "Don't forget Aleppo! Don't forget Syria!"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
