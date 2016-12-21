The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged the Philippines to launch a murder investigation following the claims of President Rodrigo Duterte that he personally killed people.

Duterte's killings "clearly constitute murder," said UNHCR human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein.

He urged the relevant Philippine authorities to launch a probe into Duterte's admission.

The UNHCR said the killings described by Duterte violated the right to life, freedom from violence and force, due process and fair trial, equal protection before the law and innocence until proven guilty.

Duterte last week told a business gathering that he personally killed people while he was the mayor of Davao City.

Critics have condemned the Philippines president for his aggressive war on drugs, which has killed some 6,000 people since he took office in July.

TRT World'sDean Bernardo is following developments from Manila.