Reunion Island's stolen children seek justice
More than 2,000 children were taken from their homes and families on the Indian Ocean island as part of a plan to boost France's rural population.
Minors separated from their families want the French state to recognise their forced migration as crimes against children. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2016

Between 1963 and 1982, the French government removed more than 2,000 children from their families on La Reunion, a French tropical island in the Indian Ocean. The purpose of the relocation was to repopulate rural areas of post-World War ll France.

Now in their 50s and 60s, they are seeking justice – demanding the French state recognise their forced migration as crimes against children – and are looking to reconnect with their families.

The victims are calling for financial compensation in the form of annual plane tickets they were promised so they can return to the island to visit their loved ones.

They also want full access to their dossiers, which include full records of their history.

TRT World's Myriam Francois has their story.

SOURCE:TRT World
