WORLD
2 MIN READ
11 children killed as bus runs into Muslim procession in Nigeria
An angry mob lynched the bus driver after he lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into a group of people marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.
11 children killed as bus runs into Muslim procession in Nigeria
Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly-maintained road networks and are exacerbated by poor driving. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2016

A bus driver who lost control of his vehicle killed eleven children in northern Nigeria when he ploughed into a Muslim procession marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, police said Wednesday.

Police spokesman Ahmed Usman said following the accident, that occurred due to a brake failure on Tuesday, an angry mob descended on the bus driver and beat him to death.

Usman said the victims were aged between 11 and 15. He said the incident that occurred in Malam Sidi village in Gombe state also injured 17 others.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, he added.

Muslims in northern Nigeria celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with month-long religious gatherings and street processions.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us