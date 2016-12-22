WORLD
Slain ambassador awarded Russia's highest honourary title
Murdered Russian diplomat Andrey Karlov was posthumously awarded the title "Hero of the Russian Federation" by President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, in Moscow on December 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Thousands attended a memorial service for assassinated Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, in Moscow on Thursday.

Karlov was killed by a 22-year-old off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and other ministry staff attended the service.

Putin signed an executive order awarding Karlov with Russia's highest honourary title, "Hero of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

TRT World's Julia Lybova reports from Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World
