Thousands attended a memorial service for assassinated Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, in Moscow on Thursday.

Karlov was killed by a 22-year-old off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and other ministry staff attended the service.

Putin signed an executive order awarding Karlov with Russia's highest honourary title, "Hero of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

TRT World's Julia Lybova reports from Moscow.