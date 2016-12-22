Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old girl who's been tweeting about conditions inside Aleppo was evacuated from the besieged city along with her family.

She and and her family have now found safety in Turkey.

Alabed gained hundreds of thousands of followers with her tweets describing her conditions while under siege in Aleppo.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine, met with Alabed and her family at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins was there and had an opportunity to talk to Alabed and her mother, Fatemah.