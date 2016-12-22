WORLD
Aleppo's Twitter star to keep tweeting from Turkey
Seven-year-old Bana Alabed says she will keep tweeting about her new life in Turkey and continue to try to help other Syrian children get out of the war zone.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emin, met Bana Alabed and her family at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey on December 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old girl who's been tweeting about conditions inside Aleppo was evacuated from the besieged city along with her family.

She and and her family have now found safety in Turkey.

Alabed gained hundreds of thousands of followers with her tweets describing her conditions while under siege in Aleppo.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine, met with Alabed and her family at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins was there and had an opportunity to talk to Alabed and her mother, Fatemah.

SOURCE:TRT World
