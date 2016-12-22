At least six people were killed when Taliban suicide bombers stormed the residence of an Afghan lawmaker in the capital Kabul, officials said on Thursday.

The security forces killed the attackers early Thursday after a nearly 10-hour hostage situation.

Mir Wali, a member of parliament from the volatile southern province of Helmand, survived the assault with injuries.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports on the latest from Kabul.

Wali's wife, son and two of his grandsons were among those killed in the attack, which began on Wednesday evening.

The assault also killed the son of another MP from Uruzgan, Obaidullah Barakzai.

Wali was hospitalised after he jumped from his roof to escape the attack, Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of Kabul police's Criminal Investigation Department​ said.

"The coordinated attack was carried out by three suicide bombers. They were gunned down by Afghan forces," Obaidi said.

Claiming responsibility of the attack, the Afghan Taliban in a statement said their suicide bombers raided the house to disrupt an "important gathering of officials" who were discussing the deteriorating security situation in Helmand province.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack.

"Attacking the residence of national personalities cannot be justified in any religion and is against Islamic values."

Sporadic gunfire and explosions were heard from the house early Thursday as Afghan forces cordoned off the property to launch a clearance operation.

It remains unclear whether any of the suicide bombers detonated their devices.

The attack underlined the fragile security situation in Kabul which has seen a series of kidnappings, suicide bombings and other insurgent attacks on targets connected to the Western-backed government.

Fifteen years since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the security situation in the country remains fraught and Afghan forces are struggling to contain the conflict.