Daesh-claimed suicide car bombs kill at least 23 east of Mosul
The bombs targeted a market place in the city's eastern Gogjali district that was recently recaptured by Iraqi forces.
Mosul is Daesh's last major stronghold in Iraq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Daesh claimed three suicide car bombs that killed at least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Mosul, according to a military statement.

The bombs targeted a market place in the city's eastern Gogjali district that Iraqi forces recaptured from the terrorist group almost two months ago.

Human Rights Watch says Daesh is deliberately targeting civilians in retaliation to the loss of control over territory to government forces.

The assault on Mosul, Daesh's last major stronghold in Iraq, was launched by a 100,000-strong alliance of local forces on October 17. It has become the biggest military operation in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Four Iraqi aid workers and at least seven civilians were killed by mortar fire this week during aid distribution in Mosul, the United Nations said on Thursday.

"People waiting for aid are already vulnerable and need help. They should be protected, not attacked," said Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator for Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
