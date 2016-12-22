US President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted that the United States should look to greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.

Trump made the statement on Twitter, without providing details or context, a day after meeting a group of Pentagon top brass, and shortly after Putin called for Russia to reinforce its own nuclear capabilities.

Trump's spokesperson later clarified the tweet.

"President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it - particularly to and among terrorist organisations and unstable and rogue regimes," spokesperson Jason Miller said.

