WORLD
2 MIN READ
Manhunt underway for suspect in Berlin truck attack
Germany is offering a €100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tunisian man, Anis Amri.
Manhunt underway for suspect in Berlin truck attack
a Europe-wide manhunt is underway for Anis Amri who the German police say is behind the deadly Christmas market truck attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

A Europe-wide manhunt is underway for a 24-year-old Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a truck ploughed into a crowd on Monday evening.

Germany is offering up to €100,000 ($104,000) for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who was named as Anis Amri, after his residency permit was found in the cab of the vehicle.

German police have raided two apartments in their search for Amri.

"Anis Amri is 178cm tall and weighs about 75 kg, has black hair and brown eyes," the Federal Prosecutor's Office (GBA) said in the statement.

"Beware! He could be violent and armed!"

The family of the Tunisian suspect sought by German police say they can't believe one of their own is now a wanted man.

Two pictures of Amri were published on the GBA website.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports that the suspect was previously under surveillance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us