WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN envoy on Syria calls for renewed talks to solve conflict
UN says it has deployed dozens of observers in east Aleppo to monitor the last stage of the evacuation.
UN envoy on Syria calls for renewed talks to solve conflict
UN mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) attends a news conference next to UN Special Advisor Jan Egeland after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 1, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

The UN's special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is calling for renewed peace talks to solve the country's conflict. Staffan de Mistura has urged the international community to help bring the rebels and the regime to the negotiating table in February.

De Mistura praised the agreement between Turkey and Russia that paved the way for the evacuation and welcomed the joint initiative by the the two countries and Iran for talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, ahead of UN peace talks he has convened in Geneva from February 8.

The UN said Thursday that it had deployed dozens of observers in east Aleppo to monitor the last stage of an evacuation, which is clearing the way for Syria's regime forces to retake the city.

"Thirty-one staff are now assigned for monitoring," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency said adding that the observers included both national and international staff members.

"They are all on the job right now," Laerke said.

The Syrian conflict has so far claimed over 400,000 lives and left more than 10 million people homeless, triggering one of history's worst refugee crises in and out of the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us