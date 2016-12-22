POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Istanbul hosts charity match for victims of Besiktas stadium bombing
Before the match started President Erodogan delivered a speech at the stadium and said that Turkey is going through one of its "roughest periods in history at fighting against terrorism."
President Erdogan addresses thousands of football fans in Istanbul's Vodafone Arena where a bomb attack took place on December 10. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

All the top-flight Turkish football clubs turned out for a charity match at the Besiktas stadium in Istanbul, after the recent double bomb attack that killed 44 people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech before the match started.

He said, "Turkey is going through one of its roughest periods in history at fighting against terrorism. I believe that our police officers, soldiers, village guards and this nation will finish terrorism by standing in unity and solidarity."

The proceeds of the match are being donated to the families of the victims who had lost their lives in the attack outside the stadium, earlier this month.

Strict security measures had been made for the match. The local stars won the match by 3 to 4 goals.

TRT World'sSemra Hunter reports from the stadium.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
