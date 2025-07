Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday called upon Bashar Al Assad regime in Syria to return to the negotiating table.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Cavusoglu stressed over finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The Turkish minister also reiterated Ankara's demand for a nationwide ceasefire in war-ravaged Syria.

