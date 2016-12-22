WORLD
1 MIN READ
Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire as battle with Daesh continues
The numbers of civilian casualties are expected to increase as Iraqi authorities say the battle to retake Mosul may take months.
Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire as battle with Daesh continues
Iraqi soldiers have retaken a quarter of the northern city, but their advance has been slow. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Thousands of people have been wounded after being caught in a crossfire in Mosul as Iraqi Special Forces continue their operation to defeat Daesh.

Most of them are suffering from multiple injuries and many require emergency surgery.

The offensive to end Daesh's two-year stranglehold in Mosul began in October.

Mosul has been under the control of Daesh since June 2014.

The numbers of civilian casualties are expected to increase as authorities say the battle may take months.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from one of the two hospitals in Erbil, where many of the casualties are being brought.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us