Thousands of people have been wounded after being caught in a crossfire in Mosul as Iraqi Special Forces continue their operation to defeat Daesh.

Most of them are suffering from multiple injuries and many require emergency surgery.

The offensive to end Daesh's two-year stranglehold in Mosul began in October.

Mosul has been under the control of Daesh since June 2014.

The numbers of civilian casualties are expected to increase as authorities say the battle may take months.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from one of the two hospitals in Erbil, where many of the casualties are being brought.