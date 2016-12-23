Turkish forces killed 22 Daesh gunmen in Syria's al-Bab region as it upped the tempo on Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish Armed Forces said on Friday.

Turkey launched the operation in August to improve security along its border with Syria and eliminate the regional terror threat.

Turkey is backing the Free Syrian Army (FSA) which currently is conducting ground operations in the Daesh-controlled city of al-Bab.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara on the latest developments.

Intense fighting

The move comes after Daesh pushed the FSA out of al-Bab.

The FSA entered the city with the Turkish army on Wednesday, but faced stiff resistance from Daesh in a battle to retake the city.

At least 16 Turkish soldiers were killed during heavy clashes since entering the city, Turkey's defence minister said on Thursday.

Turkey's army said 140 Daesh gunmen were killed as clashes intensified.

The FSA had earlier gained full control of the highway from al-Bab to Aleppo.

In the latest assault on al-Bab, Turkey says 51 Daesh targets were hit and 37 buildings, including those used for accommodation, weapon emplacement, and defence purposes, as well as three armouries and a logistics centre.