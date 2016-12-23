WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime takes full control of Aleppo as evacuation ends
More than 37,000 people were evacuated from the besieged city to other areas in Syria, including rebel-held Idlib and several rural areas.
Syrian regime takes full control of Aleppo as evacuation ends
An opposition fighter walks carrying a bag at rebel-held al-Rashideen in the province of Aleppo, Syria, December 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

The final convoy of civilians left eastern Aleppo late on Thursday as the Syrian regime announced it had taken full control of the city after four years of fighting.

More than 37,000 people were evacuated from the besieged city to rebel-held Idlib and some rural areas in Syria.

Syrian state television showed pictures of regime supporters celebrating as the last group of rebels evacuated the war-torn city.

Over the past four years, Russia, a regime ally, conducted hundreds of airstrikes that caused catastrophic carnage across eastern Aleppo.

Iran-backed militia, led by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, poured thousands of fighters into the city in recent months turning the battle in Assad's favour.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar and Abubakr al Shamahi bring us the latest developments from the Turkish-Syrian border.

Moscow prefers Trump on Syria

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday said Moscow sees US President-elect Donald Trump as a better partner to negotiate with over the future of Syria than Barack Obama. The current US administration favors regime change in Damascus. But Moscow said Trump does not demand regime leader Bashar al Assad step down. The ministry added that Moscow has not been in contact with Trump over Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us