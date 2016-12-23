WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libyan plane hijackers surrender in Malta with release of all hostages
The aircraft had been on an internal flight in Libya when it was diverted to Malta, 500 km north of the Libyan coast, after a hijacker told crew he had a hand grenade.
Libyan plane hijackers surrender in Malta with release of all hostages
Passengers disembark from a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport, December 23, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday said the hijackers of a Libyan plane had "surrendered, searched and been taken into custody."

All hostages were released unharmed.

The Airbus A320 with 118 people on board was on an internal flight in Libya when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed before midday on Friday.

"According to radar information the plane was going to Malta, then it flew back as far as Tripoli airspace, then it turned back towards Malta again," said Farouk al-Wifati, head of Afriqiyah Airways office in Tripoli's Mitiga Airport

Authorities in Malta said the two hijackers had threatened to blow the plane up with a hand grenade.

An official from Afriqiyah Airways said the hijackers had earlier expressed a willingness to release all the passengers, but said they will keep the pilot hostage.

A Libyan television channel reported it had spoken by phone with a hijacker who described himself as head of a pro-Gaddafi party. Gaddafi was killed in an uprising in 2011, and Libya has been racked by factional violence since.

Muscat said the country's security forces and emergency operations were at the scene.

The plane landed in Malta at around 11:32 am. It is one of three A320s that Afriqiyah owns.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us