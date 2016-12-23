WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cash crisis leaves Venezuelans desperate
Getting cash in Venezuela is nearly impossible. Many banks have restricted customers to small withdrawals that do not even meet their needs.
Cash crisis leaves Venezuelans desperate
Workers repair damages in a store after it was looted, in La Fria, Venezuela, December 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

Soldiers are patrolling the streets of Venezuela after riots and looting broke out last weekend.

Venezuelans are frustrated by a shortage of cash after the government decided to take the most widely used bank note out of circulation.

The decision, which came during the Christmas shopping season, sent thousands of frustrated citizens into the streets to protest.

Authorities said at least four people were killed and more than 200 others arrested as hundreds of stores in nine states were looted over the last week.

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Rivas Lamas reports from Caracas on how Venezuelans are coping.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us