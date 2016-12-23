Soldiers are patrolling the streets of Venezuela after riots and looting broke out last weekend.

Venezuelans are frustrated by a shortage of cash after the government decided to take the most widely used bank note out of circulation.

The decision, which came during the Christmas shopping season, sent thousands of frustrated citizens into the streets to protest.

Authorities said at least four people were killed and more than 200 others arrested as hundreds of stores in nine states were looted over the last week.

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Rivas Lamas reports from Caracas on how Venezuelans are coping.