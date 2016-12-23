WORLD
2 MIN READ
US president-elect says "let it be an arms race"
Donald Trump was asked to clarify his tweet on Thursday calling on the United States to greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.
US president-elect says "let it be an arms race"
US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn looks at US President-elect Donald Trump as he talks with the media at Mar-a-Lago estate where Trump attends meetings, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

US President-elect Donald Trump, asked to clarify his comments about expanding US nuclear weapons capability, said, "Let it be an arms race," and that the United States would win it, MSNBC reported on Friday.

Trump had alarmed non-proliferation experts on Thursday with a Twitter post that said the United States "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski spoke with Trump on the phone and asked him to expand on his tweet. She said he responded: "Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

Trump made the earlier statement on Twitter, without providing details or context, a day after meeting a group of Pentagon top brass, and shortly after President Putin called for Russia to reinforce its own nuclear capabilities.

Trump's spokesperson later clarified the tweet.

"President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it – particularly to and among terrorist organisations and unstable and rogue regimes," spokesperson Jason Miller said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us