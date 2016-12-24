WORLD
Palestinian leadership praises historic UN resolution
The UN urges an end to Israeli settlements prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recall his ambassadors from supporting nations.
FILE: A bulldozer is seen next to an illegal Israeli settlement which was built on Jabal Abu Ghneim in Palestine. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday night passed a resolution condemning Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

The resolution calls continued settlement building a flagrant violation of international law.

The resolution also says Israel's settlements on Palestinian territory have "no legal validity."

New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela proposed the resolution. Israel's strongest ally, the United States abstained from the vote allowing it to pass by a vote of 14 in favour in the 15-member council.

US ambassador the UN Samantha Power explains her country's decision.

Palestinian representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, welcomed the vote, but said more needs to be done to end discrimination against Palestinians.

He also urged the council to "stand firm by this decision" and "not be cowed by negative threats or spin."

Trump Factor

US President-elect Donald Trump took the extraordinary step of personally intervening in the matter before taking office.

He spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone and after the conversation, Trump posted a message on Twitter saying, "As to the U.N., things will be different after January 20th."

TRT World'sNick Harper has more on the negotiations behind the vote.

Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to the UN says the resolution is a victory for terror and violence among those who reject Israel's right to exist.

Netanyahu has also issued a strongly worded statement, slamming the Obama administration for 'failing to protect Israel' and added he's looking forward to working with Trump.

SOURCE:TRT World
