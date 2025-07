The ancient city of Antioch, in Turkey's southern Hatay province, is known for its choir which was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012.

The choir consists of a cultural mosaic of residents from Antioch, among them Armenians, Assyrian, Sunnis, Alawites, Catholics, Orthodox, and even refugees from Syria.

Bringing their voices together, is their way of bringing peace.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.